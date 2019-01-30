Funding for flood barriers needed in Inishowen

Donegal County Council is calling for funding for more flood barriers in Inishowen, particularly in areas which were proved to be vulnerable in the floods of August 2017.

Motions from Cllrs Jack Murray and Bernard Mc Guinness highlighted the need for works, both in terms of immediate protection in the event of further flooding, and preventative measures to stop flooding from happening.

A number of members pointed out that people on the ground, particularly farmers, know what is needed, and they should be given the clearance to do it.

Cllr Mc Guinness says there was a parade of ministers in the days after the flood, but the follow up has been less than adequate: