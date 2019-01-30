Calls for more investment in Udaras

Udaras na Gaeltachta is due to publish its Annual Report for 2018, with indications that the figures will show further growth in Udaras supported companies in Donegal and other Gaeltacht areas.

Donegal Cllr John Seamais O’Fearraigh, a member of the Udaras board believes there are opportunities for further growth, particularly among companies based in the UK who want to retain a presence in the UK after Brexit.

However, Cllr O’Fearraigh says action must be taken to ensure that the high level of vacant premises in need of renovation identified last week is addressed as a matter of urgency: