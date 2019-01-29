Renewed appeal over one of Donegal’s most gruesome murders

Gardaí have renewed their appeal in relation to a 14 year old murder.

Gardai involved in the case at the time said it was one gruesome murder scenes they had ever encountered but no-one has ever been charged with Mr. Duffy’s murder.

On the morning of Saturday 29th January 2005, 36 year old Shaun Duffy was murdered in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal. Shaun returned home at approx.2.30am that morning after a night out and was attacked and fatally injured in his home.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

It is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bring Shaun’s killer or killers to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident Room at Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53114 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111