Police are currently attending the scene of a crash on the Strabane Road between Sion Mills and Newtownstewart.

The collision occurred a short time ago.

Strabane-bound traffic is being diverted onto Deerpark Road and Omagh-bound traffic is being diverted onto Melmount Road.

Motorists are advised to drive with care this evening as a Status Yellow snow/ ice warning for very cold weather is in place until 6pm on Saturday February 2nd.