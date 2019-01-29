Minister warns against Brexit compromises which dilute backstop

The DUP says it will back a Brexit compromise both Conservative remainers and leavers support.

It includes effectively extending the transition period until the end of 2021 – and changing the backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement dealing with the border.

The Unionist Party believes it is feasible.

We’ll find out soon what amendments British MPs will vote on tonight in the House of Commons.

One of them proposes scrapping the backstop.

Conservative chairman Brandon Lewis says that would allow Theresa May to return to Brussels and negotiate tweaks to the Brexit deal.

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee says clear action is required from the UK, but not in a direction that contradicts Theresa May’s previous commitment to the backstop……………