Michael McCrudden to stay at Institute

Michael McCrudden is staying with Institute and will not be leaving the Irish League Premiership club in this January transfer window.

The likes of Derry City, Coleriane and Inverness have been linked with the 27 year old striker in recent weeks.

In a short statement released this morning, the club confirmed McCrudden will remain at Institute.

“Institute Football Club can confirm that despite recent interest from a number of other clubs during the January transfer window, Michael McCrudden will remain at the club.

This decision has been taken with due regard to the needs and aspirations of the club and the wellbeing of all our players and coaching staff.”