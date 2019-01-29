May seeks mandate to demand changes on backstop

British MPs are due to vote on 7 amendments later, which will influence the future of Brexit negotiations.

Labour’s supporting an attempt to postpone Brexit if there’s a no deal scenario by late February.

Meanwhile Theresa May is seeking to replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements”.

Brussels has insisted it won’t reopen the Withdrawal Agreement.

But the UK leader’s told the Commons, the results of voting will give her the power to re-open talks with the EU…………

The Taoiseach has warned people could lose their jobs in a matter of weeks if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after cabinet considered figures looking at the damage Brexit could do.

The Taoiseach spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier ahead of key votes in the House of Commons tonight.

Leo Varadkar has warned if there’s a no deal Brexit – economic growth could slow significantly………..