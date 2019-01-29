Maxi Curran says Croke Park is a great opportunity for young Donegal ladies

A new look Donegal begin their Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1 campaign on Saturday against reigning champions and All-Ireland winners Dublin at Croke Park.

It’s been nine years since the ladies last played at GAA Headquarters.

The side are without a large number of established players for the campaign, including Ciara Hegarty and Yvonne Bonner who have gone to Australia.

Others have taken a break due to study and work commitments.

Manager Maxi Curran says Saturday’s game is a fantastic opportunity for his young girls…