A €1.7 million upgrade of community radiology services across Donegal have been unveiled.

Last year, upgrading works to x-ray facilities were carried out at community hospitals in Donegal Town, Dungloe, Killybegs and Carndonagh.

Noeleen Gallagher, Clinical Specialist in Community Radiologist Services, Donegal says the works have paved the way for the expansion of services at the four community hospitals: