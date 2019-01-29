LYIT through to College’s Finals Weekend

The LYIT booked their place in the college’s Trench Cup finals weekend next month in Cork with a second round one point win over Trinity at Santry, Dublin on Tuesday evening.

After conceding two early goals LYIT finished the first half strongly to lead at the break 0-9 to 2-2.

They held the lead throughout the second half and a super save from keeper Danny Rodgers kept Michael Murphy’s side in front.

LYIT scorers were Michael Langan 0-06 (5f), John Campbell 0-03, Darragh Black 0-03, Peadar Mogan 0-01, Caoimhin Marley 0-01, Keelan McGroddy 0-1, Ryan McMahon 0-1

It finished 0-16 to 2-9.

The Trench Cup semi finals will be played in Mellow on Friday the 15th February with the final the following day.