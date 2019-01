Increases to Housing grants for Elderly and Disabled persons paid by Donegal County Council will come into effect on Friday.

The increases were ratified this week by the council, on foot of recommendations from the housing SPC.

The council also agreed to relax the criteria for inclusion in the scheme, saying if a person’s condition isn’t included in the recognised list, it can be considered on its merit.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says it’s an important step forward: