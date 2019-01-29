HSE offering supports to local community following Gortahork crash

The HSE has issued a statement following the death of four men in their 20s in a crash near Gortahork on Sunday night.

The body says they have been liaising with the local community and is enhancing its services so as to meet the emotional and psychological needs of those impacted.

Additional supports have been made available with people advised to contact their GP in the first instance.

The HSE says their main priority is to offer support to the bereaved families.

The funerals of Shaun Harkin, John Harley, Míchael Roarty and Daniel Scott will take place on Thursday.