Glenveagh wins National Heritage Award

Glenveagh National Park has won the National Heritage Award at the CIE Tours International Annual Awards of Excellence which took place in Dublin’s City Hall last night.

The awards are based on feedback from over 32,000 customers who visited Ireland in 2018.

In addition to Glenveagh National Park winning the National Heritage Award, a Merit Award was presented to Slieve League Cliffs, another premier tourist attraction in Donegal. Each of the destinations achieved a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% from CIE Tours International visitors.