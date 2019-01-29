GAA President sends condolences to families of Donegal crash victims

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan has offered his condolences and those of the Association to the families of John Harley, Shaun Harkin, Mícheál Roarty and Daniel Scott who tragically lost their lives last Sunday night in a road accident in West Donegal.

He said: “I was truly saddened to hear the awful news that four young men tragically lost their lives in a road accident last Sunday night in Donegal.

“It is heart-breaking to think that these four young men, in the prime of their lives, had their lives taken from them so soon.

“On behalf of the GAA I would like to extend my sympathies and condolences to the victims’ families, teammates, clubs, and wider circle of friends.”