Council back motion supporting nurses in strike action

Donegal County Council has backed a motion supporting nurses ahead of the one day strike which takes place tomorrow (WED).

The motion was moved by Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher, who said it’s important that the council send solidarity and support to nurses and midwives.

She says a resolution of this dispute is vital:

Marathon talks at the Labour Court have failed to reach an agreement which would avoid tomorrow’s nurses strike.

The INMO, the HSE and government officials spent 8 hours at the negotiations, which ended shortly before 1 O’Clock this morning.

The Labour Court heard lengthy presentations from both sides, and is to make contact with them again today.

Tomorrow’s strike is set to go ahead, with 37,000 nurses staging 24-hour industrial action, in a row over pay and conditions.