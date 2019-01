There are calls on the community and local health campaigners to support the Nurses in strike action outside Letterkenny University Hospital.

The 24 hour strike will begin at 8am tomorrow, meaning many services will be cancelled.

Local injury units will not operate while planned inpatient surgery will be cancelled, except for cancer surgery.

Spokesperson for the Still Waiting Health Campaign, Cyril Brennan says that the hospital crisis is escalating and Government need to wake up to it: