Victims of horror crash to be laid to rest on Thursday

The funerals of four young men, who died in a single car collision in Gortahork on Sunday, will take place on Thursday.

Shaun Harkin, John Harley, Michael Roarty and Daniel Scott, who were all in their early 20s, died when their Toyota Corolla car left the road near Gortahork.

The principle of PCC Falcarragh, were some of the men went to school, says the local community are struggling to come to terms with what happened: