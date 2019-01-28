Victims of horrific Donegal crash named

The four young men killed in a car crash in West Donegal have been named.

They are John Harley from Falcarragh and Mícheál Roarty from Gaoth Dobhair, both aged 24, Sean Harkin from Falcarragh who was 22 and Daniel Scott from Gort an Choirce who was also in his 20s.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Meenaclady near Magheroarty shortly before 9pm on Sunday night.

The men were in a 01 silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.

Superintendent David Kelly is appealing for witnesses: