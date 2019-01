A senior consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital has lent his support to nurses striking on Wednesday.

During the first of six 24-hour nationwide work stoppages, more than 35,000 nurses will engage in industrial action.

Seaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Peter O’Rourke says nursing is a profession that deserves to be rewarded.

He says there is no other sector that would put up with the working conditions they are subject to: