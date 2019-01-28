Pressure mounting on Council to carry out interim flood defence measures

While some residents in Donegal still wait for flood defence measures to be constructed around their homes, there’s pressure on the local authority to carry out some interim measures.

Some homeowners in Inishowen who were devastated by floods in August 2017 have reportedly been flooded since then and are now said to be living in fear as to when their homes will be hit again.

Donegal County Council is to be asked to supply flood barriers to those most in danger at today’s meeting in Lifford.

Cllr Jack Murray says the initiative has worked elsewhere, and these people need the tools to protect their properties: