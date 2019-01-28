Oliver Galligan is the new President of Ulster GAA

Oliver Galligan has been elected the 37th President of the Ulster Council GAA at the recent Provincial Convention held at Hotel Kilmore in Cavan. Oliver takes over from outgoing President Michael Hasson who has served as President for the last 3 years.

A life-long member of the Cavan Gaels club in County Cavan, Oliver enjoyed a long career at club level playing at senior level for 17 years, winning three county titles. Oliver represented Cavan at all levels, captaining the county to the Ulster minor title in 1967 and playing senior inter-county with Cavan from 1969 to 1973.

As an administrator Oliver is a former chairman of his club and was a member of the Cavan County Board for 15 years, acting as the Development Officer and then as the Ulster Council representative. Oliver was first elected as an Officer to the Ulster Council in 2010 and has served as PRO, Treasurer and Vice-President of the Ulster Council in this period.

Oliver has served on the Ulster Coaching and Games Development Committee, the Ulster Hurling Development Committee and the Integration Committee. He has also represented Ulster at National Level on the National Coaching Committee and for three years on the Hurling Development Committee. He has served as the chairperson of the Code of Ethics work group for 9 years, was formerly a member of the Central Hearings Committee. Oliver is also a member of the Project Steering Group for the Casement Park Project.

He becomes the 8th Cavan man to hold the position of Uachtarán Comhairle Uladh, following in the footsteps of Bernard Fay (1923-24), Seamus Gilheaney (1955-57), Andrew O’Brien (1971-74), Philip Smith (1983-86), Rev Fr Dan Gallogly (1989-1992), Miceál Greenan (2004-2006) and Aogán Ó Fearghail (2010-2012).

Also at Convention, Ciaran McLaughlin (Tír Eoghain) was elected to the position of Vice President, Michael Geoghegan (Ard Mhacha) was elected to the position of Treasurer and Declan Woods (An Cabhán) was elected the PRO for the incoming year.