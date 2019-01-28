Need for pedestrian crossing at High Road, L’Kenny highlighted

There are urgent calls on Donegal County Council to install a pedestrian crossing at a thriving area of Letterkenny.

Home to the new courthouse along with a number of businesses, the High Road has been described as a now busy thoroughfare with the need for a safe crossing highlighted as a necessary addition.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says with such a huge increase in footfall on a road which also features a lot of junctions, it’s important the local authority consider making it safer for pedestrians: