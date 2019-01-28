Gemma Collins in “absolute agony” after fall on Dancing on Ice

News Highland
Gemma Collins has admitted she’s in “absolute agony” following her fall on last night’s Dancing On Ice.

Her boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Arg has revealed her bruised and swollen legs in a story on Instagram.

The reality TV star managed to get back up and finish her routine – earning 16 point 5 from the judges.

