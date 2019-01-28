Gemma Collins in “absolute agony” after fall on Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins has admitted she’s in “absolute agony” following her fall on last night’s Dancing On Ice.
Her boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Arg has revealed her bruised and swollen legs in a story on Instagram.
The reality TV star managed to get back up and finish her routine – earning 16 point 5 from the judges.
Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, My heart is broken ❤️ but when I went down I thought of @gypsyking101 Tyson Fury and knew I had to get back up & carry on! Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! Im in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!! 👸⛸