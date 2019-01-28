Gardai appealing for witnesses to fatal crash near Magheroarty

Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Gortahork last night are appealing to members of the public for help in tracing the movements of the vehicle prior to the collision.

The occupants of the 01 silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback, four men in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Meenaclady near Magheroarty shortly before 9pm.

The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.

Superintendent David Kelly has made this appeal:

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian told the Nine til Noon Show today that during a time of such tragedy locally in recent times, endurance and patience is called for: