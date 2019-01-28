Donegal has highest rate of abuse towards traffic wardens

Donegal has been revealed to have the highest rate of abuse towards traffic wardens.

Over the past 3 years, 47 threats and assaults have been reported by traffic wardens in the county.

Donegal is said to be a particular blackspot for abuse of traffic wardens.

In records obtained by the Irish Daily Mail, it highlights one incident in 2017 reported to Donegal County Council during which a member of the public told a traffic warden that he would knock his head off before standing in front of him in a very threatening pose.

In March 2016, in a seperate incident, a driver who received a ticket took photos of the warden in an intimidating manner.

While in January of the same year, a traffic warden issued a ticket on a van in Ballybofey and was standing in front of the van taking a photo when the driver got into the vehicle and drove forward, forcing the warden to jump out of the way, into oncoming traffic.

A traffic warden in the county was also threatened in a bullish manner when they were warned by the motorist that he would have to get the shotgun to him.