Police reconstruct car bomb explosion in Derry

Police have reissued their appeal for information over the Derry car bomb explosion.

One week on from the New IRA bombing outside the courthouse in the city, Detectives have carried out a reconstruction of last Saturday’s attack.

Meanwhile a suspected handgun has been recovered in the Viola Court area of the city which police believe was in the possession of one of the terrorists.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Griffin says their investigation is progressing but urged anyone who may have information to come forward: