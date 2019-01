Derry had a 1-10 v 1-09 win over Antrim on Sunday in their first game in Division 4 of the National Football League.

Derry had a five point lead at the break when they led 0-06 v 0-01 and went further ahead when they scored a penalty in the second half but Antrim fought back to leave things tight at the end. The Oakleaf Country were able to hold on for the win in tough conditions.

Aftre the match, Derry manager Damien McErlain spoke with the media…