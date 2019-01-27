Irish Water improvement works continuing in Letterkenny

A number of water and wastewater improvement works are continuing in Letterkenny this week while pipe laying on the Circular Road will commence tomorrow.

Irish Water says they are carrying out projects across the town to improve both the drinking water supply and sewer network, benefiting businesses, residents and environs.

Irish Water say pipe laying on the Circular Road in Letterkenny will commence at the junction with Oatfield Terrace tomorrow from 8am to 5pm run until Friday.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the sewer works.

Meanwhile, on the Gortlee Road, pipe laying works will continue with a stop/go system remaining in place.

Elsewhere, pipe laying works will continue on the Ballaghderg Road and a traffic management system will be in place on the Illistrin to Coolboy Road from tomorrow for a period of 3 weeks.