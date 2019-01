Leo Varadkar’s under fire over his warning that a no-deal Brexit could mean a return of soldiers to the border.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald says the Taoiseach’s ‘doomsday scenario’ is ‘reckless and irresponsible’.

She also says that if Westminster insists on driving towards a no-deal crash, then a referendum on Irish Unity is an entirely rational response, providing a pathway for the North to remain in the EU.