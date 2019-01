St Eunan’s College play St Patricks Dungannon in a crucial McRory Cup Play Off on Saturday afternoon at the O’Donnell Park.

It’s an historic occasion for St Eunan’s – as it’s the first Senior Schools game to be played in Letterkenny in 50 years.

Join Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh for full live match commentary online from 12.50pm.

Click on link below to listen