Sommer Lecky and Jason Quigley react to Donegal Sports Star Awards

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky was named the overall winner of the 2018 Donegal Sports Star Awards on Friday night in Letterkenny.

The Castlederg girl was honoured by the sporting community for her fantastic achievement during the summer of last year.

Lecky spoke with Chris Ashmore after picking up her award last night…

Ballybofey boxer Jason Quigley won the International Achievement award last night and he spoke with Chris Ashmore about the year ahead and hoping to finalise a deal soon for his next fight…