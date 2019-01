St. Eunan’s College lost out to St. Patrick’s Dungannon in a MacRory Cup Play Off on Saturday on a scoreline of 2-07 v 1-06.

It was a historic day as it was the first Senior Schools game to be played in Letterkenny for 50 years.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh spoke after the full-time whistle…

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with St. Eunan’s manager Colm McFadden and the St. Patrick’s manager Ciaran Gourley…