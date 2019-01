Tyrone face a stern test in their opening game of Division 1 of the National Football League when they face Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Mickey Harte’s men are coming off the back of a Dr. McKenna Cup title win where they beat Armagh in the final, but it will be a very different game when they take on the Munster side.

Alan Rodgers of the Ulster Herald looks ahead to Tyrone’s NFL opener with Tom Comack…