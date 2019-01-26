GAA Preview: Donegal kick off NFL Division 2 Campaign away to Clare

Donegal will look to make their way back to the top tier of the National Football League this year, and that journey starts in Ennis as they face off against Clare tomorrow.

Declan Bonner’s men are coming off the back of a positive Dr. McKenna Cup campaign where they reached the semi-final before losing out to a strong Armagh outfit in what was a close encounter.

Tom Comack was joined by Declan Bonner to look ahead to tomorrow’s game…

Donegal v Clare will be live on Highland Radio and on highlandradio.com from 1.45pm on Sunday the 27th of January in association with Gal Oil.