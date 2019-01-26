Donegal Sports Star Awards Review with Declan Kerr

The 43rd Annual Donegal Sports Star Awards took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny with over 600 guests attending the event.

Sommer Lecky was the big winner on the night as the Finn Valley AC athlete picked up the Donegal Sports Star of the Year Award for 2018, becoming only the 6th female in the 41 years of the award to do so as well as picking up the Athletics Award.

There were 45 awards in total given out on the night, and Media Officer for the Donegal Sports Star Awards Declan Kerr joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to reflect on the evening and to run through all the winners…