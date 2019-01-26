Derry City beat Finn Harps in Pre-Season Friendly

Derry City had a 3-0 win over Finn Harps in a pre-season friendly at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as the sides look ahead to their respective Premier Division campaigns.

Adrian Delap, Eoin Toal and Patrick McClean scored for Derry City with all three goals coming in the first half. Delap converted after just two minutes of play, with Toal scoring 21 minutes later before McClean wrapped up the scoring three minutes from the half-time whistle.

Newly promoted Finn Harps get their campaign underway away to Bohemians on Friday the 15th of February at 7.45pm while Derry City are hosting last year’s First Division champions UCD at the same time.

The first League clash between Harps and Derry is penciled in for Friday April 5th at Finn Park.

After last night’s match, Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Derry City boss Declan Devine…

Kevin also spoke with Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty…