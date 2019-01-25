Ulster University’s acquisition of former Foyle College site welcomed

Plans to expand Ulster University’s Magee Campus are said to be progressing well following the acquisition of the former Foyle College site.

The Magee Medical School will be at the core of the expansion with an urgency to get the go ahead for the postgraduate school by May this year to allow for the first enrollment of students in 2020.

Councillor Sinead McLaughlin says the acquisition reaffirms the University’s commitment to expand which she says will enhance the economy of the whole North West region: