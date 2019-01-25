Tributes paid following passing of former Cllr JJ Reid

Tributes are being paid to former Donegal County Councillor J.J. Reid, who has passed away.

The Stranorlar based Cllr and businessman was a member of the Fine Gael party and was a well-known figure right across the county.

His funeral takes place on Sunday.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness has described Mr.Reid’s passing as a huge loss to Donegal and has been reflecting on the extensive work he carried out during his 30 year tenure as a local representative:

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District has also being paying tribute to the former Councillor: