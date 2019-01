The Taoiseach has warned soldiers may have to return to the border with Northern Ireland if there’s a bad Brexit.

Leo Varadkar has said if customs posts were erected they would very likely become targets.

He’s also said Ireland is being victimised by Brexit and the British are offering few solutions to the current impasse.

In a change of tack from the government Leo Varadkar said there could be a return to the borders of the past: