Concern has been raised as its emerged, the Stranorlar Municipal District is still without a dedicated litter warden.

The previous litter warden vacated the role over 5 months ago which has led to the Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District calling on Donegal County Council to expedite the process of filling the post.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says a designated litter warden is essential to tackling a wider issue of illegal dumping in the area: