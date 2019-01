The installation of additional CCTV cameras in Strabane town centre has been widely welcomed.

£60,000 in funding is being provided by Derry City and Strabane District Council along with a number of other agencies in a bid to improve safety and curb anti-social activity in the town.

Local Councillor Patsy Kelly who has repeatedly called for an extension of the current CCTV system says the additional cameras will now act as a deterrent: