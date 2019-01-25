Sommer Lecky named Donegal Sports Star Overall Winner

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky was named the overall winner of the 2018 Donegal Sports Star Awards on Friday night in Letterkenny

The Castlederg girl was honoured by the sporting community for her fantastic achievement during the summer of last year.

Sunday 15th July is a date Sommer will treasure forever, as a leap of 1.90m saw her claim the High Jump silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Helsinki, Finland, Ireland’s first individual medal at the games since 1994.

In 2018 Sommer also competed at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Legendary Irish Jockey Ruby Walsh presented Sommer with her award on the night in front of a 600 plus attendance at the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Sommer also won the Athletics Award on the night.

