Poor coverage at Donegal blackspot may finally come to an end

Problems with poor coverage at Glencolumbkille and surrounding areas may finally come to an end following confirmation that a mobile phone mast is to be erected at Malin Beg.

The Minister for Rural Affairs has sanctioned 35,000 for the works under the Digital Innovation Programme.

It’s understood that funds for the project have already been drawn down with work expected to be complete by the second quarter of this year.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle hopes this will address significant issues in that area but warned that major shortcomings still remain elsewhere in the county: