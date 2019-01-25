Nakita Burke selected to run for Ireland at Armagh Road Races

Nakita Burke has been selected to run for Ireland at next month’s Armagh Road Races.
The Letterkenny AC member has been named as one of four athletes on the women’s team for the 3km race on Valentines night the 14th February.
The event attracts athletes from across Europe and last year 95 men ran inside 15 minutes under the street lighting that helps add to the special atmosphere of the race.
|Senior Women’s 3km
|Club
|Coach
|Grace Vanessa Lynch
|Iveragh AC
|Emmett Dunleavy
|Emma Kate O’Brien
|Inbhear dee AC
|Anne Keenan Buckley
|Nakita Lisa Anne Burke
|Letterkenny AC
|Sean Mc Fadden
|Una Britton
|Kilcoole AC
|Senior Men’s 5km
|Club
|Coach
|Matt Bergin
|Dundrum South Dublin AC
|Mark & Simon Goodwin
|Kevin Dooney
|Raheny Shamrock AC
|Jerry Kiernan
|Brian Maher
|Kilkenny City Harriers AC
|Emmett Dunleavy
|David Flynn
|Clonliffe Harriers AC
|Andrew Kastor