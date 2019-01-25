Nakita Burke selected to run for Ireland at Armagh Road Races

Nakita Burke

Nakita Burke has been selected to run for Ireland at next month’s Armagh Road Races.

The Letterkenny AC member has been named as one of four athletes on the women’s team for the 3km race on Valentines night the 14th February.

The event attracts athletes from across Europe and last year 95 men ran inside 15 minutes under the street lighting that helps add to the special atmosphere of the race.

Senior Women’s 3km Club Coach
Grace Vanessa Lynch Iveragh AC Emmett Dunleavy
Emma Kate O’Brien Inbhear dee AC Anne Keenan Buckley
Nakita Lisa Anne Burke Letterkenny AC Sean Mc Fadden
Una Britton Kilcoole AC  
Senior Men’s 5km Club Coach
Matt Bergin Dundrum South Dublin AC Mark & Simon Goodwin
Kevin Dooney Raheny Shamrock AC Jerry Kiernan
Brian Maher Kilkenny City Harriers AC Emmett Dunleavy
David Flynn Clonliffe Harriers AC Andrew Kastor

 

 

