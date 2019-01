Kennedy and Rafferty to start for Tyrone in Kerry

The Tyrone team to play Kerry in Sunday’s National Football League Division One clash in Killarney has been named and shows six changes from the side which started the McKenna Cup victory last weekend.

Manager Mickey Harte has handed two league debuts to Brian Kennedy and Liam Rafferty.

Also coming inot the 15 are Hugh Pat McCreary, Tiernan McCann, Rory Brennan, Mattie Donnelly, David Mulgrew.