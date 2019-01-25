Education Minister vows to address issue of pay for new teachers

The Minister for Education says he will address the issue of pay for new teachers next year.

Unions are warning of a recruitment and retention crisis in schools as a TUI survey shows 75 percent of principals questioned have had no applications for teaching positions in the past 12 months.

Pay scales for new entrants, compared with more established teachers, are being blamed, with many taking up jobs in the private sector instead.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he will look at the issue after the 2020 public sector pay agreement runs out: