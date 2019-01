Mounting workloads and a lack of resources are the main issues facing primary school principals.

1200 members of the Irish Primary Principals Network are attending a conference in Dublin, being addressed by the Education Minister, Joe McHugh this morning.

Close to 2,000 primary school principals also teach pupils and the IPPN is calling for one day a week to be allocated solely for admin work.

These teaching principals say their workload can be difficult to deal with: