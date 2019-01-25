Donegal man due in court over violent disorder in Strokestown

A Donegal man is due to appear at Harristown District Court today, charged with violent disorder in connection to an attack carried out in the wake of an eviction near Strokestown, Co Roscommon last December.

There were angry scenes last week when PJ Sweeney of High Cairn, Ramelton appeared at Castlerea District Court and was remanded in custody after four independent sureties were deemed unacceptable.

The 54 year old was charged in connection with an attack which occurred in the wake of an eviction served by order of the High Court on a house in Falsk, near Strokestown in Co. Roscommon in December 2018.

Kevin Taylor, a retired Garda with an address at Dublin road, Longford, was one of the four who offered to provide an independent surety for the accused. The court heard how Mr Taylor had made a complaint to gardaí about a serious assault on him at the scene of the eviction last year.

Mr Sweeney is due to appear at Harristown court today.