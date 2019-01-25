Donegal features in Tourism Ireland’s first 2019 promotion

A delegation of Irish tourism businesses – including the Waterfront Hotel and Donegal Tourism – were in Glasgow this week, taking part in Tourism Ireland’s first promotion of 2019 in Scotland – a B2B workshop and networking event with travel professionals from Scotland and the north of England.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain says; “Since the UK referendum on Brexit, Tourism Ireland has been closely monitoring developments in the British outbound travel market. As our nearest neighbour and our largest market for overseas tourism, Britain remains a priority for us. In 2019, we will continue to highlight the wide variety of things to see and do on holiday here, as well as the ease of getting to the island of Ireland, with almost 238,000 seats by air and 46,000 car spaces on ferries from Britain every week. Competitiveness and the value for money message remain important. We are committed to making 2019 another strong year for Irish tourism.”

Tourism Ireland’s workshop and networking event was timed to coincide with Celtic Connections, Scotland’s premier winter music festival, so it was also a good opportunity to highlight our music and culture, important components of the holiday experience in Ireland, particularly for our ‘culturally curious’ audience.