Birdstown water main rehabilitation project to commence on Monday

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is set to begin the Birdstown Water Main rehabilitation project on Monday to improve the security of water supply and reduce high levels of leakage to benefit local residents and businesses.

The works involve the replacement of approximately 830 metres of problematic water mains with new high density plastic pipes.

The section of works will take place along the Burnfoot to Muff Road and will involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will also be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works are expected to be completed by early March 2019.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management may be in place during this time. There may be local diversions in place for the duration of the works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.